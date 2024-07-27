IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 12.2%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 273,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 783,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

IMAX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

