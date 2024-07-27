Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Insider Acquires A$14,662.20 in Stock

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) insider Peter Murray acquired 10,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,662.20 ($9,774.80).
Peter Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Peter Murray bought 2,527 shares of Imperial Pacific stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$3,285.10 ($2,190.07).
- On Monday, May 13th, Peter Murray 20,000 shares of Imperial Pacific stock.
Imperial Pacific Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Imperial Pacific
Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Pacific
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.