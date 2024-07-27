Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.55, but opened at $163.48. Impinj shares last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 33,625 shares traded.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,049,835 shares of company stock worth $160,809,437. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

