Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Down 0.3%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 10,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 89,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

