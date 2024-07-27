Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Down 0.3%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 10,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 89,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.
