Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 84.1% in July

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative EV Technologies Price Performance
Innovative EV Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Innovative EV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Innovative EV Technologies Company Profile
