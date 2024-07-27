Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,509 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 15,509 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,617.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,492,575 shares in the company, valued at $19,403,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5,404 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,252.00.
- On Monday, July 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 4,342 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,446.00.
- On Thursday, July 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,861.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65.00.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390.00.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300.00.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.
PTWO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.
Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
