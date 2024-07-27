Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Acquires 15,509 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 15,509 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,617.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,492,575 shares in the company, valued at $19,403,475. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5,404 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,252.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 4,342 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,446.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6,297 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $81,861.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 5 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 30 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 2 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 100 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 1,500 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 6 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78.00.

Pono Capital Two Price Performance

PTWO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

