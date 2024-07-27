Insider Selling: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insider Sells 3,938 Shares of Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,372,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,105,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

