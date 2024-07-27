Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO Sells 1,043 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,690 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

