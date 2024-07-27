Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells 24,248 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $477,281.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,120 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,999,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.