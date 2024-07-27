Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

