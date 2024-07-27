Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Sells 380 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) Director Joanne Stringfield sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $705,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The Pennant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $880.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNTG
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Pennant Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.