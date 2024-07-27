Insider Selling: The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Sells 380 Shares of Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) Director Joanne Stringfield sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $10,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $705,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $880.77 million, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after buying an additional 625,061 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $2,225,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNTG

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.