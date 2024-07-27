Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Trading 17% Higher

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) rose 17% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.22 ($0.29). 154,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 131,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 15.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

