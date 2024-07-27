Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$250.00 Price Target at Cormark

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$243.00 to C$250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$249.73.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$244.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$223.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$245.22.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Further Reading

