Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down to $124.55

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.55, but opened at $118.35. Integer shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 63,744 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 286,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 460.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

