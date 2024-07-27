International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $211.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

