International Paper (NYSE:IP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

