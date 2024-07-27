Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Stake Cut by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 230,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 230,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 143,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

