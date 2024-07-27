Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $61,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $59,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $11,830,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Invesco Stock Up 1.8 %

IVZ opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.