iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $5.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $49,853,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,686,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in iQIYI by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 966,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

