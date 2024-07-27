iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $5.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of IQ stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
