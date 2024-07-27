IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $70,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $239.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

