Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.71. 1,952,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,137,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IREN
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.