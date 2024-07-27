Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.71. 1,952,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,137,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.