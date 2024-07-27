iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 915,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,746 shares.The stock last traded at $116.59 and had previously closed at $116.41.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
