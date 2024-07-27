iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 915,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,746 shares.The stock last traded at $116.59 and had previously closed at $116.41.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $115.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.