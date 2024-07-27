iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 836.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 6.48% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ICOP stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.35%.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

