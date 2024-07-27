iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 82 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

