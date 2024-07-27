iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,457.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $129.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

