iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $25.24. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 3,786,273 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

