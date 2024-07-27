iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.68

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 46992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.