iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.27

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 3310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $837.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.