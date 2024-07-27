J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

