Jet Protocol (JET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $459,139.65

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $459,139.65 and $16.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 83.7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,082.19 or 0.99960830 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00071471 BTC.

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00027001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

