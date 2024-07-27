Joel M. Wine Sells 8,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $1,031,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,787,878.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matson Stock Up 2.0 %

MATX stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

