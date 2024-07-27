JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $950.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $787.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $809.47 and its 200 day moving average is $715.73.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.