JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $36.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FOR

Forestar Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity

Forestar Group stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after buying an additional 90,291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.