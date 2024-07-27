Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kanzhun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $98,023,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 308.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,765,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,745 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC lifted its position in Kanzhun by 350.8% during the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 2,366,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after buying an additional 1,841,764 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the 1st quarter worth about $25,967,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

