Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa America

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa America to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 21.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.