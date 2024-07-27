Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $13.00

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.25 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.