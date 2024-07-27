Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Price Target to $6.50

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.87.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

