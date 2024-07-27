Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $16.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Navient has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 83.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $696,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at $50,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Navient by 27.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Navient by 16.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

