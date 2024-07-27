KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WIX. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 65,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

