Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $595.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.20 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

