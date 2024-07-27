Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sital K. Mody Sells 21,413 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.