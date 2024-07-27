Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Raised to $23.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

