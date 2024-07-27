Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,372 shares of company stock worth $4,671,729. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,088 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.