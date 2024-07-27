Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Kion Group’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.