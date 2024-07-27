Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,240.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kion Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.91.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Kion Group Increases Dividend
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.