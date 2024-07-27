Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

