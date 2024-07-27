KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $787.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $809.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.