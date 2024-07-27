KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 6.400-7.600 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $787.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $809.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.