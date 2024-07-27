Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of KNX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.