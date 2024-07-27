Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of KNX opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

