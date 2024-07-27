Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.3 %

KKPNY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.