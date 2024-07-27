Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Up 35.5% in July

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of KD opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Kyndryl has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kyndryl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

