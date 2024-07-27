L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $244.44 and last traded at $243.13, with a volume of 239930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.15.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.